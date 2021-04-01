Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 500,167 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.65% of Scholastic worth $117,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Scholastic by 84.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 160,497 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.00. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

