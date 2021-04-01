Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 159.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 263,164 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 97,148 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 100,245 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908 in the last 90 days.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.