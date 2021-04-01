Mizuho Upgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Buy

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QURE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

