Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTXPF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Victrex has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.