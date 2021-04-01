Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Grows By 85.3%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE ACP opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 147.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $7,377,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

