BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.38

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.38 and traded as high as C$11.89. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 3,016,978 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.41.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,880. Insiders have sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 over the last ninety days.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

