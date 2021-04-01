Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.09

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.09 and traded as high as $25.53. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 36,357 shares trading hands.

SAR has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $282.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

