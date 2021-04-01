Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Short Interest Up 83.7% in March

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,779,000 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the February 28th total of 968,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS SKREF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

