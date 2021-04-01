Advisor Partners LLC Sells 288 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

