Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.94

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.94 and traded as high as C$10.81. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.70, with a volume of 47,033 shares changing hands.

XTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark raised their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.43 million and a P/E ratio of 13.93.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.80%.

In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$29,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 966,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,730,780.70. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,279,685. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.