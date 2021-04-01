Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 310.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,910 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.32% of Autohome worth $37,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Autohome by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

