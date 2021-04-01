Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.84

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.84 and traded as high as C$28.79. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$28.37, with a volume of 135,471 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.91.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

