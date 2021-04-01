Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,222 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

LOW opened at $190.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.