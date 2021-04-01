VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger Sells 10,000 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.
Shares of VMW stock opened at $150.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $161.95.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.