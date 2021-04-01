VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger Sells 10,000 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $150.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

