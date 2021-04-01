Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $158.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.86, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.81. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $173.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.