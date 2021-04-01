Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.47 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $474,022.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00641728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00025879 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,001,507 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

