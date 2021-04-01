One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:OMIP opened at GBX 7.04 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.62. One Media iP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.68 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13.
About One Media iP Group
