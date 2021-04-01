One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:OMIP opened at GBX 7.04 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.62. One Media iP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 8.68 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

