Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $229,795.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $19.52 million and $229,795.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,927.41 or 0.03284113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00023596 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

