Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of RNP opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

