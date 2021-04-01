Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of RNP opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
