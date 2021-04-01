Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,159.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 293,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 269,909 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.