Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.51

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.51 and traded as high as C$5.57. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 457,472 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.09.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.