3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $296.90

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.90 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 291.50 ($3.81). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 672,843 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 38.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 296.93.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.