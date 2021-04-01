Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,020,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.