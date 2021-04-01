Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.55

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and traded as high as $45.87. Metro shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Metro from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

