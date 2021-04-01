Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $31.18 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,434 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $31,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after buying an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 313,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after buying an additional 176,216 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $112.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.