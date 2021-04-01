Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $29,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Qorvo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $182.70 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $191.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.95. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

