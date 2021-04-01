KeyCorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 161.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 107,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 95.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in KeyCorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 245,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

