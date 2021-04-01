Gregory N. Henderson Sells 5,928 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
