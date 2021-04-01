Gregory N. Henderson Sells 5,928 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

