Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.