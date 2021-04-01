Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Harry L. You Sells 70,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

A number of analysts have commented on RSI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

