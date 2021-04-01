Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Tracy L. Porter Sells 38,296 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

