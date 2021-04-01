Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Up 53.4% in March

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the February 28th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Blueknight Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

