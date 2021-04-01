Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Daniel T. Smith Sells 9,525 Shares of Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Owens Corning stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
