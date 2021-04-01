Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Daniel T. Smith Sells 9,525 Shares of Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Owens Corning stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

