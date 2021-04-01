Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972,729 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $28,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ford Motor by 34.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,627,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 62,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Ford Motor by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 60,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ford Motor by 480.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 71,785 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of -306.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.