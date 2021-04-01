Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as low as $1.10. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,022,407 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INPX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

