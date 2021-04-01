Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Update

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. Tenable has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,067.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

