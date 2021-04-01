Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Raised by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of MS opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

