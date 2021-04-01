Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

STXB stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $382.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 516,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

