VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

