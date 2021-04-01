Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.