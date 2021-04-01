West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

WTBA opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.78.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. On average, analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

