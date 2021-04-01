Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

