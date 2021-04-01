Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 91,811 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,811 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.25 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

