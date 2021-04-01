Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 605,776 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,776 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Phreesia worth $127,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Phreesia by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 71,232 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,271 shares of company stock worth $27,042,052 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

