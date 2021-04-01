Business First Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

BFST opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $495.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $246,906,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.