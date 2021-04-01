Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 777,419 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 220.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $137,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $85.53 and a 12 month high of $135.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $122.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

