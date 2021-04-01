Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

