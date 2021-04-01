Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $174,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $187.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

