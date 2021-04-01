Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. On average, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.