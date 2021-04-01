Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issued By KeyCorp

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,737,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after buying an additional 53,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.